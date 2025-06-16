Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 536.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Palomar by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

PLMR opened at $160.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,768. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,197,771.36. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,129. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

