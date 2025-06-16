Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $541.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 6,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $46,074.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,232.98. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $142,941.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,187.44. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,391 shares of company stock valued at $204,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

