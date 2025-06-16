Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.40.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $465.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.01.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.