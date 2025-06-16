ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICFI opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. ICF International has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $487.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.61%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.40 per share, with a total value of $168,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,437.60. This represents a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $104,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,698.94. The trade was a 19.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ICF International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 23,974.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 76,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

