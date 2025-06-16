Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $36.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $640.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HomeTrust Bancshares

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.