Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,460 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 22.1%

EFV opened at $63.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

