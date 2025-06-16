Short Interest in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Expands By 106.0%

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:UBR opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $25.83.
About ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped
