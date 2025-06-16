Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $292.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.80. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $188.17 and a 1 year high of $311.40. The company has a market capitalization of $359.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

