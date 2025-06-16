Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

