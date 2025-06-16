Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,274 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

