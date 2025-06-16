Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 5,720 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

CGMS opened at $27.31 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.