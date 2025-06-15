Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 115,385 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,385 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $29,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,917,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,380,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $47,585,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after purchasing an additional 107,397 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

