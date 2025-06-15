Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $41.21 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,146 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $41,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,073 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

