The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 191.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,870 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Allstate worth $52,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Allstate by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.9%

ALL stock opened at $198.61 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.94.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.