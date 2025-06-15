Short Interest in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Decreases By 47.7%

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the May 15th total of 306,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSBX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,888. Turnstone Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.
Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Turnstone Biologics Company Profile
Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.
