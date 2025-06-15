Short Interest in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Decreases By 47.7%

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the May 15th total of 306,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSBX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,888. Turnstone Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turnstone Biologics stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp. ( NASDAQ:TSBX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Turnstone Biologics accounts for about 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.77% of Turnstone Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

