Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 255,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 127,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

