Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 864 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.