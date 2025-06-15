iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 225,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

