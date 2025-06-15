Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

