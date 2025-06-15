Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $177.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

