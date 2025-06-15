American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in American Express by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 3.5%

AXP stock opened at $287.62 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

