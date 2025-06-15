Howard Bailey Securities LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 144.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,698 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares during the period. SFM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 189.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

