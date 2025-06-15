iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,140 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 10.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $51,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after buying an additional 169,697 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,690,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,795,000 after buying an additional 117,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

