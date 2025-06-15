CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 32 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its stake in KLA by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.39.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of KLAC opened at $867.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $734.54 and a 200 day moving average of $708.69. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.