Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $42,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,105,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $105.34 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.39.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

