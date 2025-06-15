Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after buying an additional 2,024,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,895,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,936,000 after buying an additional 1,725,938 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.31 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

