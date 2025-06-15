Promising Outdoor Stocks To Research – June 14th

Walmart, RH, Lowe’s Companies, ON, and Kroger are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the outdoor recreation and apparel sector—think makers of camping and hiking gear, outdoor clothing brands, adventure-tour operators and specialty retailers. By buying these stocks, investors gain targeted exposure to consumer spending on outdoor pursuits such as camping, fishing, cycling and adventure travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. 18,672,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,923,098. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.30 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $751.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH stock traded up $12.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,840. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.79. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $6.51 on Friday, hitting $216.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.77 and a 200 day moving average of $240.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

ONON traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. 9,332,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,448. ON has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,397. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Recommended Stories