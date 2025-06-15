Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 471 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

