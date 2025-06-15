The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $200.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.94. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

