North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. May Barnhard Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

