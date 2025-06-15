Asio Capital LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $248.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 730,576 shares of company stock worth $133,778,494. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.