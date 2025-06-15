Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,735 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 18.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $194,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.01 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.