iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

