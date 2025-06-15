Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,861 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.4% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.27.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.52 and its 200-day moving average is $203.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.46 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

