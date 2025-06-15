North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $548.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

