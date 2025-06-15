McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $301.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

