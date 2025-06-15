Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $207,340,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 297.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,268 shares in the company, valued at $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

