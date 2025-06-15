Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Short Interest Down 44.9% in May

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 736,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,743,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 2,726,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,557,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,591,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,590 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

