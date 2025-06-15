Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $418.33 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.36 and its 200-day moving average is $400.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.