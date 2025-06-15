Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Up 119.6% in May

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Shares of STRNY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 9,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,291. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30.
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.931 per share. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.01%.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Featured Stories
