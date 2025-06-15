Optas LLC Purchases 78,212 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Optas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 104.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.3% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 363,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.55. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

