Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 8,758 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

