Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after buying an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.83 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.