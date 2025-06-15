RHS Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

