Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $48.36 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,729,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $48,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SCHD opened at $26.90 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

