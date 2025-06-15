Optas LLC Purchases 511 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Optas LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,690 shares of company stock worth $9,360,205. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

