The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2025

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 227.0 days.

Shares of SWGNF remained flat at $37.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

