North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,403.70. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

