Short Interest in Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Rises By 100.0%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Teton Advisors Stock Performance

Teton Advisors stock remained flat at $14.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. Teton Advisors has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

Teton Advisors Company Profile

Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.

