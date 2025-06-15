Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.4% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $295.22 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.62. The stock has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.